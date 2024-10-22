Africa: Include Girls' Voices in Making of Maternal Health Laws

21 October 2024
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
By Betty Kabari

African Girls Face Barriers to Prenatal, Intrapartum, and Post-Natal Care

Girls in Africa face significant challenges ensuring that they enjoy the highest attainable standard of their sexual and reproductive health. They experience barriers to accessing relevant sexual health education as well as adequate maternal healthcare during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum. Following the conclusion of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC)'s 44th Ordinary Session on October 12, and as the conversation around maternal health examines how to ensure acceptability and quality of care in addition to accessibility and availability, the inclusion of girls' voices is more important than ever.

In Africa, one in four girls give birth before the age of 18. In 24 countries across the continent, the teenage pregnancy rate is above 25 percent. Yet, these girls face immense barriers in accessing prenatal (or antenatal) health care and skilled birth attendance. In Africa, girls have much fewer antenatal care visits compared to women, and fewer girls have access to skilled birth attendants or post-natal care. Research indicates that only 40 percent of adolescent mothers attend the recommended number of antenatal visits, and only 48 percent access skilled care during delivery, leaving many vulnerable to complications. This lack of care contributes to maternal mortality being one of the leading causes of deathfor girls across the continent.

The root causes behind the low uptake of maternal health care among pregnant girls is varied, including societal stigmaaround adolescent pregnancy, particularly for unmarried girls, and laws that require parental or spousal consent before girls can access reproductive services. When they do seek out maternal health care, girls' vulnerability is further compounded by obstetric violence, when health care professionals and other hospital staff subject them to physical abuse, verbal abuse, nonconsensual medical procedures, disrespect, discrimination, stigmatization, and neglect.

To address these challenges, the special rapporteur for health and member of ACERWC, Hon. Aboubekrine El Jera, emphasized that African states need to ensure the realization of girls' right to autonomy and decision making. They need also to ensure girls' meaningful participation in law and policymaking processes, particularly in relation to their sexual and reproductive health and rights. "Children must be involved in decisions about their health," he said, calling for laws that respect their evolving capacities.

Betty Kabari, Researcher, Women's Rights Division

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.