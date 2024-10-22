Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan

Portsudan — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Awad, received at his office Saturday, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Sudan Hani Salah.

The meeting touched on aspects and areas of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and joint movements in the next stage on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of coordination and cooperation between the two governments in all aspects, concluding the necessity of strengthening consultations and communications between the concerned authorities in the two countries in order to develop and promote the interests of the two brotherly peoples and consolidate peace and stability in the two countries, and at the regional and international levels.