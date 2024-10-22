Sudan: Finance Minister Leads Sudan's Delegation to IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings

Portsudan — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gibril Ibrahim leads Sudan's delegation to the 2024 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, which will be held during the period of October 21-26 in Washington.

The meetings focus on the general sitting and meetings of the Development Committee, the International Monetary Committee and the Finance Committee.

The participating Sudanese delegation - which includes Undersecretary of Planning Mohamed Bashar Mohamed and a technical delegation from the relevant departments of the ministry - is expected to achieve some progress in the field of addressing Sudan's external debts and refinancing vital projects in the health, education and humanitarian support sectors through specialized international organizations.

The Minister of Finance is scheduled to meet, on the sidelines of the meetings, with representatives of some organizations and IMF departments, the World Bank and regional financing institutions.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts in the regional and international arenas to deepen joint economic cooperation relations and develop relations with bilateral cooperation countries.