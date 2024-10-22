Uganda: Nakapiripirit Holds Belated Independence Day Celebrations

Nakapiripirit District has held a belated Independence Day celebration nearly two weeks after the national event, drawing crowds for a colorful parade and cultural performances.

The festivities, held at the Nakapiripirit grounds, included a lively parade by the UPDF and police, along with traditional dances that energized the gathered audience.

One of the highlights was the graduation of over 300 student patriots from schools across Nakapiripirit District.

"These young patriots have been trained in the values of love for their country, abandoning the gun culture, and turning away from cattle raiding," said George Owanyi, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Nakapiripirit.

He emphasized that the celebration was not just about marking Uganda's independence but also promoting a spirit of peace and responsibility among the youth.

The event also featured a tree planting initiative, aiming to promote environmental conservation in the region.

John Nangiro, the Chairman of Nakapiripirit District, stressed the district's commitment to protecting the environment, saying, "We plan to heighten our campaigns against tree cutting while promoting tree planting across the district."

Peter Lokeris, the Minister of Karamoja Affairs, who officiated the ceremony, acknowledged the progress made in the region's stability and pledged continued support from the government.

"Peace is returning to Karamoja, and we are committed to ensuring that government initiatives reach the people on the ground. I encourage residents to embrace development as we move forward," Lokeris stated.

The celebration served as a moment of unity and hope, as Nakapiripirit's residents gathered to reflect on their nation's journey while looking towards a brighter and more peaceful future.