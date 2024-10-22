South Africa: No, Mkhwebane Cannot Replace Hlophe On the Judicial Service Commission

21 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mbekezeli Benjamin

Can Busisiwe Mkhwebane actually be a member of the JSC? The short answer is no, she can't. Not for now, at least. The longer answer is more complicated.

In the past week, impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane resigned as a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters and a member of Parliament. Before the ink on her resignation letter has dried, there is already talk of her replacing fellow impeached former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) representing the uMkhonto Wesizwe party (MK party).

Section 178 of the Constitution establishes the JSC as an independent body to advise the government on "any matter involving the judiciary or the administration of justice". The JSC is centrally involved in the appointment of judges, and their discipline for misconduct. In these roles, the JSC plays a critical role in ensuring the independence, effectiveness and dignity of the courts, as contemplated by section 165(4) of the Constitution.

Chaired by the Chief Justice, the JSC is made up of 23 commissioners: four practising advocates and attorneys, three judges, a law professor, four presidential...

