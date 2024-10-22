South Africa: How to Blow Up Your Own Economy - - the Cost of SA's Rheinmetall Indecision

17 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Greg Mills and Ray Hartley

The ANC's position on Russia's war with Ukraine is costing South Africans - big time.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min The ANC's tacit support for Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion (Pretoria twice abstained on voting on this issue at the UN, among other steps) is assumed, in its defence, to be part of a grander strategy aimed at changing the international order through the BRICS, of which Russia and South Africa are both members. This would, the argument goes, bring benefits, because the external order is currently skewed in the favour of the Global North - despite the obvious contradiction given that the very same global regime has brought massive economic upliftment over the past 30 years, in particular to BRICS members China and India.

The BRICS have become the totem around which South African foreign policy, its politicians and mandarins, dance and chant. Any possible costs of this policy direction are simply disregarded, even though it has probably added a premium of uncertainty for foreign investors in South Africa, at least those from the West.

Investment has stagnated if you exclude the 2021 spike which reflected the cross-border transaction involving Prosus' acquisition of about 45% of Naspers.

This reasoning could be contested. The upside is greater, BRICS adherents...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.