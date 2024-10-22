Malawi: Undule, Nice Plead With Malawians to Register for 2025 General Elections

Lameck Masina/VOA
Voters queueing in Thyolo district(file photo).
22 October 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

Renowned Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula and the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust have pleaded with eligible Malawians to register with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) so that they can participate in the next year's General Elections.

MEC rolled out the first phase of the voter registration for the 2025 General Elections on Monday, October 21, 2024, and is expect to run up to November 3, 2024. The exercise is taking place in Chitipa, Karonga, Karonga Town, Mzuzu, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Salima, Dedza, Balaka, Machinga, Chiradzulu, Neno, Phalombbe and Mulanje.

However, there have been reports that 'very few people' are patronizing MEC registration centres, a development that sparked fear that there may be voter apathy in the September 2025 General Elections.

In an interview on Monday afternoon, Mwakasungula said registration is an important opportunity for all eligible citizens to ensure they can participate in the upcoming elections.

"It is important for every Malawian to understand that registering to vote is a constitutional right and a chance to elect the leaders of their choice. If you do not register, you will not be able to vote in the September 16, 2025 elections, meaning you will miss the chance to influence Malawi's direction of your choice. If you meet the eligibility criteria, make sure you register. Your voice matters, and your vote is your power!" he said.

Mwakasungua advised Malawians who are facing challenges to register to lodge or channel their grievances with relevant authorities.

"Additionally, they can call civil society organizations to help play their role in mobilizing Malawians to register in large numbers during this period," he said.

In a separate interview, NICE District Programmes Officer for Balaka, Henry Zekeria, has disclosed that his office has intensified a campaign to mobilize eligible voters to register in the district.

Zekeria disclosed that NICE has hired young men and women who will be going around mobilizing people to go and register.

"We expect that the turnout will improve as days pass," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.