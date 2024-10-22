Renowned Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula and the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust have pleaded with eligible Malawians to register with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) so that they can participate in the next year's General Elections.

MEC rolled out the first phase of the voter registration for the 2025 General Elections on Monday, October 21, 2024, and is expect to run up to November 3, 2024. The exercise is taking place in Chitipa, Karonga, Karonga Town, Mzuzu, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Salima, Dedza, Balaka, Machinga, Chiradzulu, Neno, Phalombbe and Mulanje.

However, there have been reports that 'very few people' are patronizing MEC registration centres, a development that sparked fear that there may be voter apathy in the September 2025 General Elections.

In an interview on Monday afternoon, Mwakasungula said registration is an important opportunity for all eligible citizens to ensure they can participate in the upcoming elections.

"It is important for every Malawian to understand that registering to vote is a constitutional right and a chance to elect the leaders of their choice. If you do not register, you will not be able to vote in the September 16, 2025 elections, meaning you will miss the chance to influence Malawi's direction of your choice. If you meet the eligibility criteria, make sure you register. Your voice matters, and your vote is your power!" he said.

Mwakasungua advised Malawians who are facing challenges to register to lodge or channel their grievances with relevant authorities.

"Additionally, they can call civil society organizations to help play their role in mobilizing Malawians to register in large numbers during this period," he said.

In a separate interview, NICE District Programmes Officer for Balaka, Henry Zekeria, has disclosed that his office has intensified a campaign to mobilize eligible voters to register in the district.

Zekeria disclosed that NICE has hired young men and women who will be going around mobilizing people to go and register.

"We expect that the turnout will improve as days pass," he said.