Malawi: With No Home to Go Back to, Over 7000 Flood Survivors in Nsanje Face Harsh Reality After Relocation

Over 7,000 flood survivors in Nsanje District are grappling with dire living conditions after being relocated due to the devastating impacts of recent cyclones. Many, like 70-year-old Margaret Julius, are living in makeshift shelters, struggling with food insecurity and inadequate resources.

The floods, particularly those caused by Cyclone Freddy in March 2022, displaced approximately 659,000 people across southern Malawi, resulting in over 1,000 deaths and significant agricultural losses. Makhanga, where many survivors previously resided, was declared uninhabitable after severe flooding.

Residents were relocated to areas such as Militoni Village, but the transition has been anything but smooth. Julius, who spent two days clinging to a tree during the cyclone, now resides in a temporary shelter made of black plastic sheeting and thatched grass. "I have no home to go back to," she lamented, highlighting the emotional toll of displacement.

Food shortages remain a pressing issue. Villagers report difficulties in accessing basic supplies, leading some to resort to unsafe food sources. "We fear we may be dislodged again with the rains approaching," said fellow survivor Fanita Bulasha. In August, several villagers fell ill after consuming improperly cooked yams, showcasing the dire food situation.

Chief Kalonga, who has been instrumental in guiding her community through the crisis, noted that many residents are unable to cultivate crops in their new settlements. "We used to cultivate three times a year at Makhanga, but now we struggle to find arable land," she said, underscoring the challenges ahead.

While some residents have begun to rebuild their lives with assistance from organizations like GiveDirectly Malawi, which provided cash transfers to certain households, many survivors have missed out on crucial aid. "Julius is one of those who came later and missed the relief," Kalonga remarked.

As climate change continues to exacerbate extreme weather events, the plight of these survivors raises urgent questions about future support and the need for sustainable solutions to address food insecurity and housing instability.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) continues to assess the situation and coordinate aid efforts, but many survivors remain anxious about the future as the rainy season approaches once again.