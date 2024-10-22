South Africa: New Laboratories to Ignite a Passion for Science and Technology in South Africa's Rural Classrooms

Ford South Africa and its partners have donated 100 containerised maths and science laboratories to underprivileged schools over the past year. These facilities will immediately benefit 20,000 learners, and have the potential to affect about 250,000 students over the next decade.

Over the past year, 100 state-of-the-art maths and science laboratories have been built at under-resourced primary schools across South Africa. The hundredth laboratory was handed over on Thursday, 17 October 2024, at Vlottenburg Primary School in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

The project has been spearheaded by Ford South Africa as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations. The company partnered with Ford Philanthropy, Gift of the Givers Foundation, Maersk South Africa and the Department of Basic Education to deliver the laboratories at schools in all nine provinces.

"These 100 laboratories will immediately benefit 20,000 learners and have the potential to affect approximately 250,000 students over the next decade. That is a gift that is worth giving, and it is a sustainable gift that leaves a legacy. The project aims to set learners on the path to careers in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields such as doctors, scientists and engineers," said Neale Hill, the president of Ford Motor Company Africa, at the launch on Thursday.

Hill noted that a key motivation for the project was "empowering youth" in South Africa, especially those living in underprivileged communities, and ensuring that education made a difference in people's lives.

"What was key in the...