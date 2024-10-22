South Africa: Zuma's MK Party Is Not Even Masking Its Attempt to Capture the Judiciary

opinion

The judiciary was the last line of defence during the years of state institution plunder and incapacitation, with Zuma at its centre, so it is all the more suspicious that the MK party's candidate to the JSC is John Hlophe.

If there is one political party that does not even pretend to be about the business of improving people's lives (not even its own constituents), never mind building a cohesive, equal, just, healthy and prosperous society, it is former president Jacob Zuma's calamitous MK party.

Looking at its leadership composition, which consists of rogue and shady characters who have diced with the law and are known to be Zuma loyalists, one is convinced that the best interests of South Africans are not represented there.

We have yet to hear or see them address the issues of poverty, unemployment, lack of access to adequate healthcare services and so on that their constituents face, but we have heard and seen a lot about them jostling for power and influential positions.

The party's latest move was a brazen attempt to field disgraced former judge John Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Hlophe was impeached in February and subsequently joined MK.

A quick search on Hlophe will reveal the following eyebrow-raising lowlights:

On his appointment as judge president he was also appointed as a non-executive director of Oasis's Crescent Retirement...