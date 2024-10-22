South Africa: Daily Maverick Journalists Shine At Vodacom Journalist of the Year 2024 Regional Awards

Here are Daily Maverick's winners in the regional leg of the awards, with the finals scheduled for 7 November.

Daily Maverick's dedication to impactful, independent journalism has been recognised at the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Regional Awards, with several of our journalists and contributors recognised in the prestigious competition.

This year drew more than 1,200 entries from journalists nationwide, each showcasing their best work from the past year.

Over the past few weeks regional winners were named in the competition's 12 categories.

Daily Maverick's regional winners

Western Cape

KwaZulu-Natal/Mpumalanga

Chris Makhaye won in the Features category for his investigative piece, "Assassin Nation", published in Daily Maverick's weekly paper, DM168.

Gauteng

Julia Evans won in the Sustainability category for her report, "Rapid water lettuce spread threatens Vaal River -- weevils could be the solution".

In congratulating the winners, Daily Maverick's incoming editor-in-chief, Jillian Green,...