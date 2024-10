"UN Secretary-General António Guterres vehemently condemned the murders in Maputo of Elvino Dias, legal adviser to Mozambican presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, and Paulo Guambe, legal representative of the Podemos political party," Guterres' office said yesterday (21 October).

This is the highest ever criticism of election misconduct and violence in Mozambique, and may push the international community to stop tolerating Frelimo's total control of the electoral process.