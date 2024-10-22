Zimbabwean Filmmaker, Activist Chosen for Spendlove Prize

Tsitsi Dangarembga, a renowned Zimbabwean filmmaker, novelist and cultural activist, was selected as the 16th recipient of the Alice and Clifford Spendlove Prize in Social Justice, Diplomacy and Tolerance .

Tsitsi Dangarembga is best known for her critically acclaimed 1988 debut novel, "Nervous Conditions." The first book by a Black Zimbabwean woman to be published in English, it won the Commonwealth Writers' Prize and is celebrated for its incisive portrayal of colonialism, gender and identity in postcolonial Africa.

The novel is part of a trilogy, followed by "The Book of Not" (2006) and "This Mournable Body" (2018). The latter made a short list for the Booker Prize.

Dangarembga also is an accomplished filmmaker, with her work often focusing on African women's experiences. She founded the International Images Film Festival for Women in Zimbabwe, advocating for more representation of women in African cinema. She also founded the Institute of Creative Arts for Progress in Africa (ICAPA), which aims to develop filmmakers who can boost Africa's presence in the growing global film economy.

The Spendlove Prize is made possible by a generous gift from Sherrie Spendlove, a Merced native. It was founded in 2005 in honor of her parents, Alice and Clifford Spendlove, who were lifelong professionals dedicated to the lives of citizens, youth and students of the Merced region.

Every year, the Spendlove Prize honors an individual who can serve as a role model and inspirational figure for students, faculty and the community surrounding UC Merced. The prize has an annual value of $15,000.

"We are extremely pleased to add the contributions of this exciting artist-activist to the Spendlove Prize," said Spendlove and her son, Micah Gallo. "This is the first prolific filmmaker we have had as a recipient, and we look forward to seeing more of her work in the future."

A dedicated activist, Dangarembga has spoken out against corruption and human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, notably being arrested in 2020 for protesting against political repression. Her commitment to social justice, both through art and activism, has made her a prominent voice in Zimbabwe and internationally.

Dangarembga studied psychology at the University of Zimbabwe and earned a master's degree in directing at the German Film and Television Academy in Berlin. She is currently working on fiction and non-fiction literary projects. She has a slate of fiction films in development through ICAPA.

"Tsitsi Dangarembga's remarkable achievements in advancing justice and tolerance exemplify the ideals of the Spendlove Prize," said Leo Arrioloa, dean of UC Merced's School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts. "Her profound contributions to the arts and activism have not only amplified the voices of African women but have also illuminated the pressing issues of human rights on the global stage."

The public is invited to an event honoring Dangarembga on Nov. 13 at UC Merced's Lakireddy Grand Ballroom. An award ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. and a reception at 6 p.m. Dangarembga will give a talk titled "Ubuntu 2.0: Thoughts on a More Equal World from an Old African Institution."

Past recipients of the prize include the Dalai Lama, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Nobel Peace Prize winner Rigoberta Menchú Tum, psychology professor and activist Faye Crosby, and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza.