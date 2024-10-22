Somalia: Israel-Somaliland Military Deal to Spark Diplomatic Tensions With Somalia

Israel's plans to establish a military base in Somaliland is likely to heighten diplomatic tensions between Somalia and the Middle Eastern state.

According to the Qatari state-funded Middle East Monitor, Israel is eyeing a northern Somalia military base to monitor activities in Yemen and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In exchange, Israel is expected to recognise Somaliland, a self-declared republic that is currently unrecognised by the majority of the international community, which views it as part of Somalia.

The prospect of official recognition has already sparked unease in Mogadishu, as it could bolster Somaliland's independence claims, further straining relations between Tel Aviv and Somalia.

This diplomatic friction comes on the heels of another dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Somalia has moved to block Ethiopia's efforts to establish maritime access to the Red Sea via a controversial agreement with Somaliland.

The deal would lease a portion of Somaliland's 740-kilometre coastline along the Gulf of Aden to Ethiopia, allowing the landlocked country to set up a marine force base.

Mogadishu has opposed the agreement, citing concerns about its impact on regional security.

Somaliland's strategic location near the Bab al-Mandab Strait makes it a key player in safeguarding the region from piracy, terrorism, and smuggling.

The potential for broader regional implications looms large, with both Israel and Ethiopia's moves in Somaliland threatening to upset the fragile balance in the Horn of Africa.