Kenya Halts Avocado Exports to Curb Immature Harvesting

Kenya's Horticulture Directorate has temporarily halted the export of popular avocado varieties, including Fuerte, Hass, Pinkerton, and Jumbo, to prevent the harvesting of immature fruits and protect its international market as the season comes to a close.

The decision, effective from October 25, 2024, applies to sea shipments for the 2024/2025 fiscal year. The closure is an annual routine that is normally effected after consultation with stakeholders.

In a directive issued by the Directorate, avocado exporters will still be allowed to continue exporting these varieties by air, but shipments will only be cleared following inspection.

Traceability information will also be required for all consignments to ensure the fruits meet export standards.

"This is to notify you that the closing of the sea shipment season for Hass, Pinkerton, Fuerte, and Jumbo will come into force on October 25, 2024," said the regulator in a public notice.

The Directorate's decision follows a recent survey across Kenya's major avocado production zones, which revealed insufficient volumes of mature fruits to justify sea export. The ban will remain in place until the first week of December 2024, when the situation will be reviewed.

"The findings of a survey indicate there is currently insufficient volumes of main season crop to warrant sea shipment," it said.

The air shipment option provides some flexibility for exporters, but all exports are subject to inspection. This measure, seen as critical to maintaining the quality of Kenya's avocado exports, will likely impact local prices due to the anticipated shortage of main-season varieties in the domestic market.

Kenya's avocado industry has been expanding its export markets in recent years, reducing reliance on the European Union. In September 2023, the country made a significant breakthrough by exporting its first batch of avocados to India, opening new avenues for the horticulture sector.

The closure aims to protect Kenya's avocado industry from incidents like those in 2018, when poor-quality fruits exported to the Middle Eastern market caused a price slump in Dubai.

The Directorate has vowed to continue monitoring the maturity of avocados to avoid any risks of immature fruits being exported, which could lead to blacklisting by international buyers.