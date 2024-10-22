Angola: Attorney General Defends Alignment With the Fight Against Organized Crime

21 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Attorney General of the Republic, Hélder Pitta Gróz, defended, Monday, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the alignment of Angola with the international criminal policy to combat transnational organized crime and the promotion of environmental sustainability.

The magistrate, who was speaking at the opening of the G20 Prosecutors General's Summit, stressed that international cooperation should be the main vector to combat these types of crime, and it is necessary to maximize cooperation actions and sharing of best practices and experiences between States.

Joint actions for the benefit of the stability of communities and environmental sustainability are initiatives that must be carried out by all States, said the Attorney General of the Republic of Angola.

Hélder Pitta Gróz defended greater collaboration for the effective return of confiscated assets in favor of the States and injured communities.

The event was attended by prosecutors general from Brazil, Russia, Singapore, Argentina, Spain, Saudi Arabia, India, Chile, France, Egypt, Norway, Australia, Italy and representatives of the Public Prosecutor's Office of South Africa, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the High Representative of the European Union and other guests. FMA/SC/DOJ

