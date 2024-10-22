Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Members of Government, Urges More Efforts and Swift Preparation of New Legislation

Tunis — President Kais Saied met with all members of the government at Carthage Palace on Monday afternoon and urged them to work harder, stressing the need to speed up the preparation of new laws with shorter deadlines and to put an end to tailor-made legislation.

He also called for not tolerating anyone who violates their duties, according to a statement from the presidency.

The President of the Republic stressed that Tunisia has entered a new phase in its history and there is no excuse for anyone not to respond to the legitimate demands of Tunisians for a life that preserves their dignity. "Procedures should not be long, complicated or obstructive, but facilitated and short," he underlined.

The President of the Republic also stressed the need to redouble efforts to dismantle all networks of corruption and to cleanse the administration of those who still believe that they are above accountability and cannot be punished.

He concluded by saying that the expectations of the Tunisian people are great and there is no excuse for anyone to disappoint them.

"New concepts and ways of working must be developed that break with the hateful past and open wide horizons for everyone, because Tunisia is full of potential and it is necessary to pave the way, especially for the youth, to fulfil their ambitions and hopes," the Head of State was quoted as saying in the same statement.