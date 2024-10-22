Africa: COP16 - Is This Our Last Chance to Save Nature?

opinion

Uckfield, Sussex, UK — As COP16 approaches, we have been reflecting on the state of our planet in 2024; the word "crisis" feels insufficient to describe the devastation we're witnessing.

Forests that once teemed with life are disappearing. Coral reefs, once vibrant and full of colour, are turning barren. Species are being driven from their habitats, and extreme weather events like floods and wildfires are becoming all too common. These are not abstract threats--this is our new reality.

It is an extremely serious and urgent situation

With COP16 fast approaching, it's clearer than ever that the world is at a critical juncture. From October 21 to November 1, leaders from over 190 countries will gather in Cali, Colombia, to discuss how we can halt biodiversity loss and confront the climate emergency. Yet, COP16 is more than just another conference, it's a wake-up call.

The Stakes Could Not Be Higher

Promises have been made before. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in 2022 was a landmark moment, with 23 targets set to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030. But talk is cheap without action.

Since then, we've continued to see coastal ecosystems like mangroves and coral reefs decimated by rising sea levels and ocean acidification. Inland, once-thriving ecosystems are suffering under the pressures of severe droughts, floods, and fires.

In my role at International Animal Rescue, I have seen the impact of these crises firsthand. Rising sea levels threaten coastal mangroves, which protect our shores and offer critical habitats for countless species. In Armenia, erratic weather patterns are disrupting wildlife, while in Costa Rica, we're seeing an increasing number of injured animals brought to us, victims of habitats destroyed by climate-linked disasters.

COP16 is a Moment for Us All To Focus and Take Action

It's easy to see COP16 as a high-level negotiation for world leaders to tackle. But the truth is, the change we so desperately need won't come from government action alone. Each of us has a part to play, and every small choice we make matters. Every time we opt for a sustainable product, reduce waste or support a conservation project, we're pushing the world closer to the future we want to see.

Every purchase we make, whether it's buying a sandwich or buying energy, every decision we make, whether it's turning a light on or cutting the grass, every time we have the power, we have an opportunity to choose. The choice should be one that supports a more sustainable, nature-friendly future.

At COP16, leaders must be held to their promises, but we can't wait for them to act. It's time for us to use the power of choice while we still have it.

Nature Needs Us As Much as We Need Nature

At International Animal Rescue, we're doing what we can. In Indonesia, we're restoring mangroves to protect coastlines and create safe havens for wildlife. In Armenia, we're rescuing endangered brown bears and releasing them into protected environments. In Costa Rica, we're rehabilitating animals displaced by climate disasters, giving them a second chance at life in the wild.

But we can't do it alone. The future of our planet's biodiversity depends on global cooperation and grassroots action.

That's why we focus on empowering local communities. The people who depend on ecosystems for their livelihoods are often the best protectors of those systems. Working together can restore degraded landscapes, protect endangered species, and help communities adapt to our changing world.

If we all act now, there is hope

Although news outlets worldwide will leave people sitting at home thinking that COP16 is just another diplomatic gathering, it's not. COP16 is a critical moment for the future of life on Earth. If we fail to act decisively now, we risk losing not just species and ecosystems but the ability of future generations to live in harmony with nature.

The path ahead is daunting, but there is hope. By working together with governments, businesses, local communities, and as individuals, we can take steps to make a difference, halt biodiversity loss, and give our planet a fighting chance. We must make peace with nature, not for its sake, but for our own.

Let COP16 be the turning point. Let it be remembered as the moment we stopped merely talking about change; this is when we started making it happen. If we can do that, the world might still have a chance. But we must act now.

Every small choice matters. Every voice matters. And the time to make those choices and raise our voices is today. We can no longer leave it to world leaders; every person on the planet has a role to play. Let's refocus. Let's rethink. Let's act before it's too late.

Gavin Bruce is CEO, International Animal Rescue (IAR)#cop16 #InternationalAnimalRescue #Environment #Conservation #AnimalWelfare #Climate #COPWatch our urgent call to action video 'Refocus & Rethink' here https://bit.ly/IAR-Refocus-Rethink-COP16International Animal Rescue is a global organisation dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals suffering from injury, illness, and cruelty. The organisation also works to protect the natural habitats of these animals and raise awareness about the importance of conservation. Through events like the Rainforest Run, International Animal Rescue mobilises people worldwide to take action for the well-being of animals and the environment. www.internationalanimalrescue.org

IPS UN Bureau

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau