Moscow — At a recent media briefing, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, criticized the United States for its support of educational programs, media and NGOs in Africa. Zakharova argued that these efforts are part of a broader attempt by the U.S. to impose Western values and governance models on sovereign African states, framing it as a form of neo-colonialism.

Zakharova's remarks, available on the official Russian Foreign Ministry website, suggest that the U.S. is actively promoting anti-Russian sentiment in African media. She stated, "We see this as Washington's attempt to undermine the favorable socio-political environment for Russia in the region, portraying us as a destabilizing force. This method of unfair competition and misinformation highlights the lack of evidence behind the so-called Russian propaganda."

However, while Russia criticizes Western influence in African media, it faces its own significant media challenges in Africa. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia has done little to encourage African media, particularly those from Sub-Saharan Africa, to establish a presence in the country. Conversely, Russian media outlets like RIA Novosti, Sputnik News, and TASS News Agency have minimal influence in Africa compared to Western media giants.

Despite recent efforts by the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, to increase Russian media presence in Africa, the lack of opportunities for African media in Russia remains a stark reality. During a meeting aimed at enhancing Russia-Africa relations, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin acknowledged the need for Russian media to have a stronger presence in Africa, even as he admitted that their reach is far behind that of the U.S., UK, and Germany.

Experts argue that this lack of mutual media representation exacerbates misunderstandings between Russia and Africa. As a result, African leaders and businesses often rely on Western media for information about Russia, leading to a one-sided view that often reflects Western biases.

Interestingly, while the Russian Foreign Ministry accredits media from across the globe, only two African media outlets, both from North Africa, are currently recognized. This low representation does not reflect the growing diplomatic and economic ties between Russia and Africa.

At the first and the second Russia-Africa summits, panelists repeatedly highlighted the dominance of Western media in Africa and its impact on African perceptions of Russia. Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, pointed out that the absence of Russian media in Africa creates a vacuum that is filled by biased reports from other media outlets.

Professor Alexey Vasiliev, an expert on African relations with Russia, noted that Africa's reliance on Western media leads to a skewed understanding of Russia, perpetuating narratives of Russophobia and anti-Russian propaganda. He emphasized the need for better communication and understanding between the two regions.

Some experts also criticize Russia for its reluctance to engage with Sub-Saharan African media. Despite the two Russia-Africa summits, aimed at strengthening ties, there has been little progress in fostering media cooperation.

The reality is that both Russia and Africa need to deepen their media engagement to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation. As Africa's middle class continues to grow, representing a vibrant information market, the need for a balanced and comprehensive media coverage from both sides becomes increasingly crucial.

Professor Vladimir Shubin, former Deputy Director of the Institute for African Studies, stressed the importance of media in maintaining and enhancing Russia-Africa relations. He urged both regions to actively promote their achievements and development needs through media to foster a better understanding and stronger partnership.

To overcome these challenges, both Russia and Africa must take concrete steps towards building a more collaborative media landscape. This includes creating opportunities for African journalists in Russia and increasing the presence of Russian media in Africa.

The relationship between Russia and Africa, deeply rooted in history, needs to be strengthened through increased media cooperation. This would not only improve understanding between the regions but also support the broader goal of developing a dynamic and multifaceted partnership, especially in this emerging multipolar world.

Kester Kenn Klomegah focuses on current geopolitical changes, foreign relations and economic development-related questions in Africa with external countries. Most of his well-resourced articles are reprinted in several reputable foreign media.

