Zimbabwe: Scott Vincent Speaks On Breakaway League

Top Zimbabwean golfer Scott Vincent was one of four players relegated from LIV Golf last month, and now the former Iron Heads star has opened up on losing spot on the breakaway league.

Former LIV Golf member Vincent has described his time with the breakaway league as "an amazing experience" despite being relegated last month.

Vincent was one of four players dumped from the LIV setup following the end of the regular season in Chicago in September, having been joined by his brother Kieran, Kalle Samooja and Branden Grace.

The Zimbabwean had featured in all three of LIV's campaigns, before a poor run of form cost him dearly.

Inspite of his relegation, Vincent still has the opportunity to compete elsewhere, with those who finish in the bottom four on the breakaway league offered a spot on the Asian Tour's International Series.

Fresh off his disappointment in Chicago, Vincent was back in action on the Asian circuit last week at the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand.

And given the chance to reflect on his dumping from LIV, the 32-year-old could not speak highly enough of his time with Greg Norman and co.

"As I am reflecting, I know I must take those things that I learned forward -- this is a journey," he said in Thailand. "I had an amazing experience playing on LIV Golf, what a dream to play against the best players in the world on the biggest stages across the world.

"I have got so much to be thankful for. But what can I learn and what can I use to move forward, progress and continue from here? Because on The International Series I still get to play golf at the highest level as a professional, and very few people do that. I need to be grateful for that."

As mentioned, his younger brother Kieran also ended the year in the LIV drop zone, and he too made a return to the Asian Tour last week.

Whilst the International Series offers a spot to those relegated, it also gives the Vincent brothers the chance to forge a return to LIV, with the player topping the standings at the end of the year promoted to the Saudi-backed league. And for 26-year-old Kieran, this is his aim this winter.

"I really enjoyed my time out there, and especially with the group of guys that I had, they just made it so awesome. If there is any way of being able to get back out there, why wouldn't I do it?" he claimed. I want to do the best I can.

"I always do but having the availability of six events which is more than half a season and with two good weeks and suddenly, things can change. That is definitely on the forefront of my mind. But it is also about figuring out how I can continue to keep getting better, how I can continue to use what I have learned to help me get better? That is also something I am trying to do for the rest of the season." -- Agencies.