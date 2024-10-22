Zimbabwe: Two Byo Men Up for Stealing Car

TWO Bulawayo men have been arrested in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle in Harare early this month.

Peter Manandanya (40) from Mzilikazi suburb and Jivas Chizunza (50) from Mahatshula North were apprehended by police in Bulawayo last Thursday following investigations. The pair is scheduled to appear in court today.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed their arrest.

"On the 17th of October, police in Bulawayo arrested Peter Manandanya at his girlfriend's place of residence in Mahatshula North, Bulawayo," said Insp Ncube.

He said Manandanya confessed to the crime before implicating Chizunza.

Insp Ncube said police conducted a raid at Chizunza's place of residence, leading to his arrest and the recovery of the vehicle, valued at US$3 000. The duo allegedly stole the vehicle on October 10 in Harare.

"On 10 October at around 4pm, the complainant, a female adult aged 30 years, of Eastview Gardens, Harare, parked her Honda Fit at a parking bay at her place of residence. In the morning, the complainant woke up to discover that her vehicle had been stolen. She then informed her transport manager, who quickly got in touch with their vehicle tracking company and inquired about the location of the vehicle. The car was in Bulawayo. The complainant then filed a police report," said Insp Ncube.

He said police managed to recover the vehicle dumped in Cowdray Park suburb.

"Police would like to warn members of the public against committing crimes as the end results are always nasty. Members of the public are encouraged to strongly secure their vehicles wherever they park during the night," said Insp Ncube.