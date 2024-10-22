Zimbabwe: Boxing Coach Up for Indecent Assault

21 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Bulawayo Bureau

A 43-year-old boxing coach from Bulawayo appeared in court last Thursday for indecently assaulting a 15-year-old female boxer on several occasions.

The man cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

He appeared before Bulawayo Western Commonage resident magistrate, Mr Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe, who granted him US$100 bail. He will be back in court on November 7.

According to the prosecutor, Ms Christine Kufandikamwe, the coach has been charged with indecent assault.

She told the court that the man had been indecently assaulting the 15-year-old girl since May this year. Ms Kufandikamwe said the first incident occurred when he "counselled" the girl and warned her against having boyfriends, but to have romance sessions with him.

The court heard that the other incident occurred when the man called the girl to his house at 2pm. When she arrived, the court heard that he allegedly sexually abused the girl.

"This continued to happen several times on different days from May this year," said Ms Kufandikamwe.

The matter came to light when the complainant's sister came across her diary where she had documented the incidences.

The sister then informed their brother, who reported the matter to the police, leading to the man's arrest.

