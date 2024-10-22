Africa: Sanctions - Zim Enlists African Commission's Support

Zimbabwe has implored the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) to continuously raise concern about the negative impact of sanctions that were slapped on the country by the West.

The country urged the ACHPR, which is holding its 81st Ordinary Session chaired by Mr Remy Ngoy Lumbu of DRC in Banjul, Gambia, to continuously call for the lifting of sanctions to improve the lives of the people. The session started on October 17 and ends on November 6.

This comes after the West, led by Britain and the United States, imposed illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe in December 2001 as punishment for embarking on the Land Reform Programme which saw tens of thousands of black farmers being allocated small,medium and large-scale farms where they are now involved in successful commercial agriculture.

Before that, the most productive farmland was held by a few white former commercial farmers.

The move did not go down well with the British and their allies, principally the United States, who then slapped Zimbabwe with illegal sanctions, which have affected the economy, resulting in job losses as companies closed.

The domestic currency is also under attack from the country's detractors, as they strive to turn the population against the ruling Zanu PF Government.

Realising the impact of the sanctions, not only on Zimbabwe, but the entire region, the 39th Sadc Summit of Heads of State and Government declared October 25 as a date on which member states "can collectively voice their disapproval of the sanctions through various activities and platforms until the sanctions are lifted".

President Mnangagwa, who is now SADC Chairperson, is expected to lead the country and the region on Friday in calling for the lifting of the sanctions.

Head of the Zimbabwe delegation to the ACHPR summit, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Advocate Norbert Mazungunye, said Zimbabwe had reaffirmed its commitment to the promotion, protection and realisation of human rights under the African Charter.

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, he said, had expedited several legislative amendments as part of efforts towards the full enjoyment and realisation of human rights.

"All this is in spite of the unilateral coercive measures that have been restricting my Government's capacity to create the ideal and desired economic environment to prosper," said Adv Mazungunye.

"Unilateral coercive measures are regrettably weakening my country's ability to meet its socio-economic rights obligations. These illegal sanctions unjustifiably negatively impact the full enjoyment of basic human rights by ordinary Zimbabweans."

Adv Mazungunye reiterated the call for a panel discussion on the illegal sanctions, as proposed by South Africa during the 75th Session of the ACHPR, to discuss the negative impact of sanctions on member states.

"My delegation would like to restate that request and is hopeful that the Commission will give favourable consideration of the request.

"My delegation therefore wishes to take this opportunity and urge the Commission and African Union agencies alike to continuously dialogue and raise concerns about the impact of these unilateral coercive measures. Zimbabwe once again calls for the unconditional and immediate lifting of these illegal sanctions," said Adv Mazungunye.

He highlighted Zimbabwe's recent ratification of protocols including the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa, the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Citizens to Social Security and Social Protection, and the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families.

"Zimbabwe's legislative agenda continues to bolster and anchor on the promotion and protection of human rights. To this end, my country recently amended the criminal code to expand the scope and definitions of sexual offenses against minors including raising the age of consent to sex to 18.

"Eliminating predatory and exploitative sexual behaviours towards children also integrates with recent amendments to the Marriages Act and the Children's Act which criminalised child marriages. This demonstrates an enduring commitment to a safe and nurturing environment for children where their interests are paramount," he said.

Adv Mazungunye said further work was in progress on the Persons with Disability Bill to bring it line with international best practices as well as including provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the African Disability Protocol.