Zimbabwe: Dembare End Losing Run

DYNAMOS ended a two-game losing streak in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League by collecting maximum points against relegation favourites Arenel Movers at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Two first-half goals by Emmanuel Ziocha and Valentine Kadonzvo were the inspiration the blue and white army needed to end their losing streak.

Dynamos lost their previous two league matches against CAPS United and Chicken Inn at Rufaro.

The hosts' consolation came from Chrispen Machisi in the second half.

Ziocha opened the scoring for DeMbare in the fifth minute after capitalising on a blunder by Arenel goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya.

Kadonzvo was put through on goal and keeper Ngwenya did well to intercept the pass, but in an attempt to clear the ball, he passed the ball straight to Ziocha who fired DeMbare into the lead.

Kadonzvo doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time. The winger beat an offside trap to chip the ball over a charging Ngwenya.

Arenel's goal came in the 70th minute from a well-taken strike by Machisi inside the box.

Dynamos head coach Lloyd Chigowe said he was pleased with the three points and enjoyed playing in front of a vociferous crowd at Barbourfields Stadium.

"It was never going to be easy playing on Wednesday and getting on the road to play against a team fighting relegation. But we prefer playing at Barbourfields more than most of the venues in Zimbabwe and we got the three points at the end of the day, and that's important for us.

"We are no longer within reach of the championship so if we get into the top four it will be a bonus on our part. We have not done well this season," said Chigowe.

His opposite number, Philani Ncube, conceded defeat.

"We lost, but not to a good side. They were hungrier than us. In the first half, we respected them and allowed them to play. I think we don't have good readers of the game in the team, there's nothing that we did.

"What happened to the goalkeeper happens in football. The second goal, we failed to clear our lines. It was a penetrating pass and our centre-backs failed to cover up for each other. It will never be easy to come back after conceding two goals against Dynamos. We tried and tried, but psychologically, after conceding those two goals we were done," said Ncube.

After DeMbare got the lead in the fifth minute, Arenel got a chance to level matters three minutes later but Toto Banda's header went over the bar.

DeMbare continued to pile on the pressure and in the 10th minute, Emmanuel Jalai sent through a brilliant low cross which met no takers inside the box and was cleared for a corner kick.

In the 17th minute, Brian Jaravaza's brilliant free-kick was punched out for a corner kick by Dynamos' Tatenda Makoni.

On the half-hour mark, Lucky Nyathi came close to levelling matters for Arenel but his strike from inside the box was punched away by Makoni.

Moments later, DeMbare broke on the counter and missed a glorious chance.

In a three versus two situation Uri Khob beat the offside trap and squared the ball to an unmarked Ziocha, who shot straight at Ngwenya.

Moments later, Ngwenya was brought into action again by substitute Emmanuel Paga, and made a brilliant save to deny the DeMbare winger.