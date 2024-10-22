Zimbabwe: Major Events Turn Byo Into Hive of Activity

Bulawayo is already a hive of activity, with huge volumes of people and vehicles noticeable, as the second capital braces to host two key events; the 21st Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference, which starts tomorrow and the 5th SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day commemorations.

Hotels and other accommodation providers have beefed up their workforce ahead of the conference and Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day.

Major highways leading into Bulawayo have been busy since last week as ruling party officials, service providers and security officials move into the city to accelerate preparations for the two events.

The volumes are expected to increase from today until Thursday, when some delegates to the Zanu PF conference are expected to shift from Harare where they will first attend a Politburo meeting tomorrow and the Central Committee meeting on Wednesday.

On Friday, President Mnangagwa, who is also the Zanu PF First Secretary, is expected to preside over the official opening ceremony.

Related stories

In his capacity as SADC Chairperson, the President is also expected to lead the SADC Anti-Sanctions commemorations.

On Saturday, the President will also headline the closing ceremony, which will run under the theme, "Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030".

Last week, top Zanu PF officials, including national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, were in Bulawayo to assess preparations for the conference that will take place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Hall 4.

Service providers were also on the ground, setting up billboards while others had started lining up chairs for the delegates.

A workman arranges chairs at the Zanu PF National People's Conference venue at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo yesterday. - Picture: Eliah Saushoma

Zanu PF secretary-general Dr Obert Mpofu said they expected 4 396 delegates at the conference, including international delegates and regional sister political parties.

The focus of the 21st Zanu PF National People's Conference will be the state of the economy, the party and welfare of the people.

Dr Mpofu said the conference theme demonstrated that Zanu PF was putting priority on the economy.

"We are finally making progress towards meeting our goals and aspirations as a nation. So, this year's conference is poised to come up with resolutions that will cement considerable growth that we have been experiencing in recent years."

Dr Mpofu added that the lower numbers of delegates are designed to ensure more "fruitful and practical deliberations".

"Leaner delegations are gold standard as most conferences of this nature by similar political parties tend to have not more than 3 000 delegates.

"This will allow for a more focused conference and enable people to attend to more pressing issues," said Dr Mpofu.

There will be an expo on the sidelines of the conference while a musical gala featuring some of the country's finest artistes, is expected to be held to allow delegates to unwind after a hectic week.

In terms of the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity, there will be a media indaba, roadshow, cultural and music events, solidarity marches and public awareness campaigns, exhibitions by schools and tertiary institutions, panel discussions, workshops as well as documentaries.

This year's event is running under the theme, "Embracing innovation towards Vision 2030: The Relentless fight against illegal sanctions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SADC Heads of State are expected to deliver solidarity messages in support of Zimbabwe's growing lobby for the unconditional lifting of the embargo.

Also, the country's diplomatic missions stationed around the world will hold activities to commemorate the day.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing recently, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said this year's theme is consistent with the theme of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Dr Muswere said President Mnangagwa will deliver a national address and a statement on Anti-Sanctions Day in his capacity as the Chairperson of SADC.

"The theme also acknowledges the efforts by the Second Republic to strengthen the economy through science, technology and innovation, which will go a long way in addressing the negative impact of illegal sanctions in the key sectors of the economy," said Dr Muswere.