Zimbabwe: Mutsauki Finalises Gems Squad

Gems coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki feels his team has been kept together for long enough to understand each other both on and off the netball courts.

The veteran gaffer has stuck to the tried and tested gurus in coming up with his final 15 to do duty for the country in the Celtic Cup International Series set for Scotland and Wales next month.

The tour is divided into two segments starting with a tri-nations world ranking contest running in Glasgow and Cardiff from November 1-6.

Zimbabwe, Scotland, and Wales will battle it out in this meet while the second segment of the competition will see the Gems, Welsh Feathers, Scottish Thistles, and Northern Ireland Warriors race up for the Celtic Cup in Glasgow from November 7-10.

This will be Zimbabwe's first international tournament outside Africa, other than the World Cup.

Coach Mutsauki has left nothing to chance in picking the team to do duty in this tour by selecting those with solid institutional memory of his methods in the national team.

While only 12 players can be used in the Celtic Cup, Zimbabwe will carry 15 players with all of them expected to play a part in either the world ranking meet or the latter.

Seven of the players in the team who were part of the World Cup squad in South Africa have been included in the team.

They include captain Felistas Kwangwa, Elizabeth Mushore, Ursla Ndlovu, Nicole Muzanenhamo, Sharon Bwanali, Tafadzwa Mawango, and the most in-form player in the Premier Netball League Takadanaishe Assah Zimusi.

Former Zimbabwe Under-20 captain Faith Mutero, veteran Blessing Kahari, and sharp-shooter Thandazile Ndlovu have also been included.

The vastly improved Upenyu Muyambo, Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Thandiwe Mashore, Anifa Luya, and Chipo Shoko have been rewarded for putting in some good shifts for their respective teams.

"We have finalised the team now and we are busy working on coordination and combinations.

"The good thing is we have retained the bulk of the players we have worked with before. Generally, they understand what is needed in the team and what our methods are.

"They have played together for a long time now and they are in a position to know what is expected of them," said Mutsauki.

"We are busy fine-tuning ourselves as a team. The hope is that we will be able to go out there and be able to compete.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These are all nations ranked better than us and it gives us a lot of advantages to play against them.

"As the coach, I am delighted with this opportunity.

"I have so much confidence in the girls and if you look at them, they are well motivated and keen to travel to the UK and put in the work.

"The defence is working flat out and the mid-court players are also doing wonders, the same applies to the attackers.

"The spirit on display here is marvelous and I just wish to see the same kind of drive in competition."

Gems vice-captain Claris Kwaramba is not in the team due to some family commitments Mutsauki is still evaluating his girls and he is expected to name the replacement this week.

Australia-based shooter Nalani Makunde was initially expected to link up with her teammates in the UK but it looks like she won't be available for the tour although nothing is cast in stone as yet.

That means the team will be without international flavour going into one of the most revered tournaments in world netball.

Gems team

Takadanaishe Assah Zimusi, Blessing Kahari, Elizabeth Mushore, Upenyu Muyambo, Thandiwe Mashore, Felistas Kwangwa, Faith Mutero, Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Anifa Luya, Ursla Ndlovu, Nicole Muzanenhamo, Tafadzwa Mawango, Chipo Shoko, Sharon Bwanali, Thandazile Ndlovu