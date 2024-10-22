Zimbabwe: Dams to Anchor Rural Industrialisation

Dam construction projects being implemented by the Government countrywide will anchor the rural industrialisation policy in line with Vision 2030, Zimbabwe National Water Authority director of engineering and hydrological services, Engineer Takudza Makwangudze, said.

He made the remarks during a tour of Kunzvi Dam site in Goromonzi District by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement last Thursday.

The committee is on a countrywide assessment tour of ZINWA projects.

"The dam construction will drive the Government's rural industrialisation policy through establishment of irrigation schemes and related downstream industries," he said.

Eng Makwangudze said the establishment of rural industries will also help stem the rural to urban migration.

He added that the establishment of 35 000 village business units will also benefit from the dams.

Kunzvi Dam is now 53 percent complete and will also provide potable water for local communities and Harare Metropolitan Province.

The Kunzvi Dam project will also see the construction of a water treatment plant and support approximately 500 hectares of land under irrigation.

The Second Republic has made great efforts in funding dam construction projects across the country some of which had stalled due to lack of funds.

The Committee on Tuesday toured the construction of Semwa Dam in Mt Darwin whose construction begun in 2012 with little progress being made until 2018 with the coming in of the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

Eng Makwangudze acknowledged the efforts of the Second Republic.

"Most of the activities you will see got resources in the past five years were there was a lot of interventions from the Second Republic," he said.

Another dam construction project that has experienced progress since the coming in of the Second Republic is the Gwayi-Shangaan Dam projects which is over 70 percent complete.