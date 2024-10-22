Zimbabwe: Pfumvudza, Zunde Ramambo - Pioneering Food Security in Zimbabwe

The agricultural sector has long been the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy, supporting livelihoods and driving economic growth.

However, dependence on rain-fed agriculture has made it vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change, including erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells, and extreme weather patterns.

To address these challenges, the Government initiated two transformative programmes during the 2020/21 season: the Pfumvudza/Intwasa climate-proofed agricultural initiative and the Zunde RaMambo Programme.

These initiatives have proved to be game-changers, especially in drought-prone areas, by promoting sustainable farming practices and ensuring food security.

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme was introduced as a climate-smart agriculture model designed to help smallholder farmers improve crop productivity under adverse weather conditions.

The core principle of the initiative is conservation agriculture, which involves minimal soil disturbance, permanent soil cover, and crop rotation.

By focusing on these practices, the programme enables farmers to maximise yields even in areas with low and unpredictable rainfall.

The programme has been widely lauded for its simplicity and effectiveness.

Farmers prepare small plots of land using organic mulching, which conserves moisture and protects the soil from erosion. Unlike traditional farming methods, Pfumvudza/Intwasa uses smaller, easily manageable plots that allow farmers to optimise resources, including water and fertilisers.

According to experts, an average of four to six members consumes a bucket of maize (20kg of maize-meal) a week. When using the potholing method, one needs 28 holes in which he /she sows two seed units per hole/ this gives a total of 56 cobs and that is enough for one week.

Each week the family can feed from 28 holes and with the 52 rows yielding an average of one tonne, while a family of four to six consumes about half a tonne, food security is guaranteed. It is possible to save half a tonne of maize, which can be sold.

By using this concept, a farmer can also irrigate crops using a bucket and get a bumper harvest as opposed to planting maize on a large area without adequate resources and end up getting one bucket or less per hectare.

With water scarcity being a persistent issue in many regions, this approach has been especially beneficial in drought-prone areas such as Matabeleland South and Masvingo.

Complementing the Pfumvudza/Intwasa initiative is the Zunde RaMambo Programme, a traditional concept that has been revived to address food insecurity at the community level. Historically, Zunde RaMambo referred to the communal fields managed by the village head or chief, where crops were grown collectively to support vulnerable members of the community, including orphans, the elderly, and those unable to farm.

The Government's decision to reintroduce this programme was driven by the need to strengthen communal support systems and ensure no one is left behind.

Under the modernised version of Zunde RaMambo, traditional leaders are empowered to lead local farming projects, with the produce being used to feed the community and contribute to national reserves.

This initiative fosters a sense of solidarity among villagers while promoting agricultural self-sufficiency.

By working together, communities can achieve higher productivity and share resources, making it easier to withstand periods of drought.

Since their inception, the Pfumvudza/Intwasa and Zunde RaMambo programmes have led to a marked increase in agricultural productivity across Zimbabwe.

During the 2023/24 agricultural season, the country faced the challenges of an El Niño-induced drought, which affected food security.

Despite these harsh conditions, the programmes helped cushion the impact on rural households, ensuring that many families could still produce sufficient crops to meet their needs.

According to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development, the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme has set a target of 9.5 million plots across Zimbabwe to benefit 3.5 million households.

This is a testament to the programme's success and the resilience of the farmers who have embraced it.

The model has not only increased crop yields but also reduced the cost of farming inputs. By using organic materials for mulching and crop protection, farmers can minimise costs.

The 2020/21 agricultural season marked a significant turning point, with farmers reporting bumper harvests despite facing an initial forecast of poor rains.

This success was attributed to the use of drought-tolerant seed varieties and the strategic application of water-saving techniques promoted under Pfumvudza/Intwasa.

In drought-prone regions like Chiredzi and Beitbridge, the initiative has been particularly transformative, helping communities to grow staple crops such as maize, sorghum, and millet even under less-than-ideal conditions.

In a country where over 70 percent of the population relies on agriculture for their livelihood, food security is not just an economic issue but a matter of survival.

These programmes have played a critical role in reducing food imports, thus saving the country valuable foreign exchange.

One of the stand-out features of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa model is its adaptability.

The programme has been tailored to suit Zimbabwe's five agro-ecological regions, each of which has its own unique soil and climate conditions.

By customising input packages based on regional requirements, the programme ensures that farmers receive seeds, fertilisers, and training suited to their local environment.

For example, in Region 1, which receives the highest rainfall, farmers are encouraged to plant crops like maize, while in region V, which is arid, drought-tolerant crops such as millet and sorghum are prioritised.

This targeted approach has not only increased crop production but also boosted farmer confidence.

Reports indicate that 64 percent of the 3.5 million households participating in the programme had already prepared 63 percent of their plots ahead of the 2024 agricultural season.

This level of preparedness demonstrates the programme's acceptance and the growing momentum it has gained across the country.

Climate change remains one of the major threats to agriculture globally, and Zimbabwe is no exception.

Frequent droughts, rising temperatures, and unpredictable rainfall patterns have made farming increasingly challenging. However, the Government's emphasis on climate-proofing agriculture through initiatives like Pfumvudza/Intwasa provides a pathway for building resilience against these challenges.

The conservation agriculture practices such as minimum tillage and organic mulching, are not just about immediate crop yields; they are about sustainable land use and long-term soil health.

These practices help improve water retention in the soil, reduce erosion, and increase organic matter, thereby making the land more fertile over time.

By focusing on sustainability, Zimbabwe is setting an example for other nations facing similar climate challenges.

In a nutshell, the Pfumvudza/Intwasa and Zunde RaMambo programmes have been instrumental in transforming Zimbabwe's agricultural landscape.

By empowering smallholder farmers with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to navigate the complexities of climate change, the Government has laid the groundwork for a more resilient and food-secure nation.

The widespread adoption of these models and their proven success during challenging seasons, such as the 2023/24 El Niño-induced drought, underscores their importance.

As Zimbabwe looks towards the future, continuing to invest in these initiatives will be crucial.

The integration of modern agricultural practices with traditional communal values, as seen with Zunde RaMambo, offers a holistic approach to addressing food security.

By ensuring that no one and no place is left behind, Zimbabwe can build a robust agricultural sector that not only sustains its people but also contributes to broader economic growth and stability.