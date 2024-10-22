South Africa: Police Are On the Lookout for the Suspect Following the Rape and Murder of a Six-Year-Old in Soweto

22 October 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Parktown — Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Gauteng

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly raped and killed a six-year-old girl in Orlando, Soweto, on Monday 21 October 2024.

It is reported that the girl was playing with other children when the suspect called her to his rented shack at one of the houses in Orlando. The suspect allegedly raped and killed the girl inside the shack.

The matter was reported to the police who immediately responded and started searching for the suspect who is on the run.

The police are appealing to the community to assist in locating the man in the attached picture as he can assist in the investigation. Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts or help in the investigation may please contact the nearest police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

