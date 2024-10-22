South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Alleged Rape of Two Siblings At Zamani Near Memel

press release

Memel — Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State

Police in Memel have arrested a 21-year-old man from Zamani near Memel after he allegedly raped two siblings, aged 8 and 11, in his shack. He reportedly tried to buy the silence of the victims with money however, the siblings reported the incident to their mother.

Between 19 and 20 October 2024 at about 15:00, an 11-year-old girl told her mother (28) that their neighbour, known to her, allegedly raped them in his shack and gave them money to keep quiet and never to tell anyone about the incident. On 20 October 2024, they told their mother about their ordeal and both children were taken to the doctor for medical examination. The suspect was arrested upon the matter being reported on the same day to the local police.

The suspect has been charged and is expected to appear before the Vrede Magistrate's Court today, Tuesday, 22 October 2024, facing a charge of rape.