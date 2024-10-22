South Africa: Accused Appear in Court for Alleged Theft of National School Nutrition Program Funds

press release

North West — Joint Media Statement

Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS)and National Prosecuting Authority

Mary Ntombi Mielies (36), former School Governing Body treasurer and Masilonyana Kenneth Selebalo (51), former administrative clerk at Thakadu Primary School appeared in the Leeudoringstad Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, facing 88 counts of theft.

The pair was arrested this morning in Leeudoringstad by members of the Klerksdorp-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation following an investigation into allegations of theft of the National School Nutrition Program funds at Thadaku Primary School in Leeudoringstad.

Reports indicate that the duo was entrusted with the responsibility of managing the funds received from the North West Department of Education for the National School Nutrition Program. Their duties included ensuring that service providers are paid for the delivery of groceries.

In February 2023, one service provider allegedly lodged a complaint with the school after not being paid in full for groceries delivered to the school. Following an investigation, it was revealed that between 2021 and 2023, Mielies transferred money from the school's bank account amounting to over R350 000,00 into her own bank account. Further probe uncovered that Mielies transferred over R174 000,00 from her bank account into the bank account of Selebalo.

The accused were subsequently apprehended and charged with theft. They made a brief court appearance and were granted R5000,00 bail each. Their matter was postponed to 24 January 2025 for the Regional Court first appearance.

The acting North West Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi and the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari have lauded the investigation and prosecution team for ensuring that the accused are brought to book.