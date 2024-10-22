South Africa: Durban High Court Grants Preservation Order Against Money Counting Machines

22 October 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

KwaZulu-Natal — Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS)

On Monday, 21 October 2024, the Durban High court granted a preservation order for two money counting machines, an industrial shoe making machine and a cash of R87 946-50, all of which were allegedly used as instruments in a case of dealing in drugs.

On 07 August 2023, the Hawks members from Durban Serous Organised Crime Investigation, in collaboration with the Durban Metro Drug Task Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gillham Avenue in Phoenix. Following a tip-off that the location was involved in drug dealing.

During the search, heroin capsules, empty capsules, cannabis and cash were discovered, along with two money counting machines and an industrial shoe making machine, which was allegedly used to conceal drugs. The seized items had an estimated street value of R371 291-00.

The Hawks Asset Forfeiture Investigation, in cooperation with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), successfully secured a preservation order for the two money counting Machines, the industrial shoe making machine, which are believed to have been used as instruments in the drug dealing operation.

As a result of the search two suspects were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs.

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona applauded the members for the good work.

