Namibia: Government Adopts Health and Safety Regulations for Mining

22 October 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Government officials signed a mine health and safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) document in Windhoek on Monday.

Mining is a high-risk sector, with workers risking tuberculosis and other occupational lung diseases driven by many factors, including high long-term exposure to silica dust.

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that no worker's health is compromised in the pursuit of economic growth," ministry of labour, industrial relations and employment executive director Lydia Indombo said at the event.

"We are ensuring that comprehensive frameworks for risk management, information dissemination, quality control, and monitoring and evaluation are in place," said the executive director.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Ministry of Mines and Energy were also involved in the development of the SOPs, according to a press release.

Indombo announced that the three ministries are in the process of finalising the draft of the occupational health and safety bill, an overarching law for safety and health in all sectors.

The document signed on Monday is in line with the draft bill, Indombo said.

"These SOPs will guide employers, employees, and all stakeholders in minimising occupational hazards, improving surveillance of health risks, and fostering a culture of prevention and accountability," she said.

"We must continue to engage and work together across ministries, industries, and communities to implement these procedures effectively and create safer workplaces."

