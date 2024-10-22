Namibia: Tensions Simmering At Kombat Over Unfair Labour Practices

Workers at Kombat Mine near Otavi are accusing the mine's management of racism, nepotism and unfair labour practices.

The mine has been in operation once again since May 2023.

According to a letter addressed to Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN), northern region organiser Reginald Kock, dated 8 October, workers have asked for the union's urgent intervention on their behalf.

"Our managers do not respect us as humans. There are no healthy and safe working conditions, and they don't listen to our complaints.

Our human resources manager [name withheld] does not take workers' complaints seriously," part of the letter, signed by "Trigon Mining Company Workers", reads.

The workers say if their grievances are not resolved, they may be forced to strike.

The mine's management is led by Stephanus Muller, the vice president of operations, and Rennie Morkel, the chief operations officer.

Kombat Mine is owned by Canadian company Trigon Metals in partnership with Knowledge Katti.

Chief executive Jed Richardson is based in Canada.

"There is so much discrimination and corruption at this mine. We need help to expose these things to the head office in Canada so that the owners can come to our rescue.

"People are fired when they complain about the safety issues or question things," the letter reads.

Kock has confirmed receiving the workers' letter, and says the MUN has tried to engage the mine's management in the past - with little success.

"There is so much intimidation of workers at the mine if they join the union, and at times, their salaries are withheld for that. We have, however, requested a meeting with Mr Muller to iron out these challenges," Kock says.

He describes the situation at the mine as "Kombatrot".

According to a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, some workers are paid N$4 000 a month, while others doing the same work are paid between N$15 000 and N$18 000 per month.

The source says four workers, one of them white, were in the past found sleeping on duty underground and were all fired.

"However, the white guy, who happened to be the son of one of the managers, was brought back to work," he says.

The source says one of the managers in charge of blasting does not have a blasting licence.

"He was allegedly let go at two other mines because of that," the source says.

Chamber of Mines chief executive Venson Malango says the chamber is not aware of the labour issues at Kombat Mine.

He, however, says if workers are performing work they are not qualified to do, endangering others' lives, this should be reported to the chief inspector of mines, who would launch an investigation.

The company occasionally brings people from South Africa to work at the mine on a visitors' visa, which is in contravention of Namibia's immigration laws, the source further says.

Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security spokesperson Margret Kalo says the ministry will investigate these claims.

Muller has not responded to questions sent to him on 11 October, but Kennedy Haraseb, a lawyer from ENSafrica Namibia, promised to respond on behalf of Trigon on or before 21 October.

He has not done so by the time of going to print.

Richardson says he is aware of some issues mentioned in an email sent to Muller, and says he has put corrective measures in place "months ago".

"Some seem to be misrepresentations and others appear to be false. I also understand there is a well-worn narrative of mines being used by white overseers to exploit black Namibians, and I understand the temptation of a newspaper to use a familiar narrative to make a story relatable.

"Trigon is not an ordinary company, with a very different history and ownership than what the industry and the country has been used to. I'd encourage you to look beyond the usual, hopefully to shift the narrative," he says.

- email: matthew@namibian.com.na