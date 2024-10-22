Namibia: Menstrual Leave - a Step Towards Gender Equity

Recently, the discussion around workplace inclusivity and the development of equitable and supportive environments has evolved beyond traditional issues like gender pay gaps, equal rights and maternity leave.

An increasingly significant topic that is gaining traction is menstrual leave.

This type of leave allows employees who menstruate to take time off during their menstrual cycle without needing to use regular sick or personal leave.

For many women menstruation comes with a range of physical and emotional symptoms, such as cramps, headaches and fatigue.

It further leads to severe painful conditions like dysmenorrhea and endometriosis.

According to various studies, up to 80% of menstruating women experience some form of menstrual discomfort, and for some, these symptoms significantly impact their ability to work effectively.

For employees facing menstrual health challenges, the lack of specific policies often compels them to either work through the pain or use their annual or sick leave.

This is not a sustainable solution, especially for those who experience severe symptoms.

Once their leave days are exhausted, they may be forced to take unpaid leave.

Therefore, menstrual leave is essential to formally acknowledge and address this legitimate health concern.

During the Women in Mining Summit event on 16 October, Zebra Kasete, the general manager, vice president and managing director at Sinomine Tsumeb Mining Holding, made heartfelt comments that brought both tears and joy to the women in the room.

Kasete, to my knowledge, is the first man in a leadership position to publicly acknowledge the importance of taking up issues related to menstrual health in the workplace.

He said keeping sanitary pads, for example, in women's bathrooms in cases of emergency, should not be an issue for companies and organisations.

Kasete challenged women in executive and middle management positions to speak up and promote issues affecting women in their organisations, as their male counterparts are not always aware of these.

The concept of menstrual leave is not entirely new.

Several countries have already implemented policies at either a national or organisational level.

For instance, Japan has had a menstrual leave policy in place since 1947, though its uptake remains low due to social stigma.

South Korea allows one day of menstrual leave per month.

Similarly, Indonesia and Taiwan also provide menstrual leave, but the duration and compensation vary between the two countries.

Zambia introduced the concept of 'Mother's Day', in which a female worker is entitled to one day leave every month without providing a reason or requiring a medical certificate.

India, Spain and Italy have introduced or debated menstrual leave policies, signalling a growing awareness of the need to address menstrual health in the workplace.

THE BENEFITS

There are several benefits to implementing menstrual leave at your organisation.

This includes improved employee well-being and productivity.

When individuals are provided the time to rest and recover during painful or uncomfortable days, they can return to work more focused, energetic and productive.

Pushing through pain, however, can lead to reduced concentration, mistakes and decreased efficiency.

Secondly, it fosters a culture of inclusivity.

When companies embrace menstrual leave, they send a clear message that they care about the holistic well-being of their employees, which can boost their morale and increase retention and loyalty.

Thirdly, it reduces stigma and promotes open dialogue.

Menstrual health is still a topic shrouded in shame in many cultures, and this often extends to the workplace.

Employees may feel uncomfortable discussing their menstrual health with managers or colleagues, leading to silence about their needs.

Thus, by introducing menstrual leave, organisations can help normalise conversations around menstruation and break down harmful taboos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Health Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Open dialogue about menstrual health would lead to greater understanding and empathy among coworkers, fostering a healthier and more supportive workplace environment.

Lastly, it attracts and retains talent.

In a competitive job market, organisations that prioritise employee well-being through progressive policies like menstrual leave stand out as forward-thinking and compassionate employers.

Offering menstrual leave can help attract top talent, especially among women and gender-diverse individuals who value an inclusive and supportive work culture.

Additionally, employees who feel valued and understood are more likely to remain loyal to an organisation, reducing turnover rates and the costs associated with hiring and training new staff.

Namibian organisations and legislators should consider progressive policy reforms if they truly seek to adopt gender equity as prescribed in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Morna Ikosa is a columnist with an interest in sustainable development issues.