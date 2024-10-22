Namibia: Media Ombudsman Raises Concerns Over Ballot Tender

22 October 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The media ombudsman, John Nakuta, has raised concerns over the controversies surrounding the awarding of the ballot printing tender for the upcoming election.

Nakuta said this in Windhoek on Tuesday during the presentation of a report on an ongoing media monitoring project on the upcoming elections.

"Whether the allegations are true or not, as a nation, we are concerned about the controversy happening around the printing of the ballot paper," said Nakuta.

The media recently reported that the Electoral Commission of Namibia awarded a N$6.2-million tender to Ren-Form, a South African company linked to corruption allegations in Zimbabwe.

Nakuta said the media has an obligation towards the nation, especially during elections when democracy is at stake.

"I must say, the media has been keeping the nation abreast in terms of what is happening," Nakuta said.

"The media has a duty towards the electorate, the voters themselves. In other words, keeping and giving the voters relevant and up-to-date information with reference to the election processes," said Nakuta.

Nakuta added that the media also has an obligation towards political parties and the candidates themselves.

