Kenya: Safaricom Partners With Cloudflare to Enhance Cybersecurity for Msmes

Nairobi — Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Kenya will now have access to affordable, comprehensive cybersecurity services under a new partnership between Safaricom, Cloudflare, and Copy Cat, an East African systems integrator.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The collaboration aims to provide businesses with robust digital security solutions at competitive rates.

Through the partnership, Safaricom will offer Cloudflare's advanced cybersecurity services, including zero-trust and email security, hosted locally in Kenya's data centers.

The cloud-based solutions will be available for as low as Sh5,000 per site per month, with full-stack application and network security operational within hours.

Cynthia Kropac, Safaricom's Chief Enterprise Business Officer, highlighted the importance of investing in strong cybersecurity measures to protect businesses from increasing digital threats.

She emphasized the partnership's goal to deliver powerful security infrastructure while making it accessible to MSMEs.

The rising need for cybersecurity is underscored by data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), which reported a 16.5 percent increase in cyberattacks, totaling 1.1 billion incidents between April and June 2024.

This growth reflects the escalating risks posed by system vulnerabilities and digital threats as businesses continue to embrace digitization.

Cloudflare's Managing Executive, Graham Turnbull, praised the partnership, saying it brings effective digital security solutions closer to business owners, allowing them to focus on optimizing productivity and service while benefiting from strong, reliable cybersecurity.