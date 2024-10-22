Kenya: Ketraco Builds New Sub-Station to Boost Power Stability in Loitoktok

22 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) has constructed a new 132/33kV sub-station in Loitoktok, Kajiado County, aimed at enhancing stable and reliable power supply to Merrueshi, Loitoktok towns, and surrounding areas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project includes an extension of the existing 132/33kV sub-station in Sultan Hamud, Makueni County.

KETRACO Managing Director, John Mativo, noted that the previous 33kV power line was insufficient and unreliable, but the energization of this new sub-station will significantly improve power supply to Kajiado County.

The area also has potential for wind and solar power generation, contributing to a more balanced energy mix and sustainable supply.

The project, financed by the EXIM Bank of China and the Government of Kenya, also brings local benefits, including employment opportunities and increased revenue.

Industries such as the National Cement Company and the Makueni Fruit Processing Plant, as well as the tourism sector, will see significant advantages from the improved power infrastructure.

As part of the Kenya Power Transmission Expansion Project (KPTEP), the project is being executed by China Aerospace Construction Group Ltd.

The Kenyan government aims to increase rural access to electricity from the current 4 percent to 40 percent by 2030, with plans to construct additional transmission lines and upgrade existing infrastructure to meet this goal.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.