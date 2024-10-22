Kenya: Ketraco Builds New Sub-Station to Boost Power Stability in Loitoktok

Nairobi — The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) has constructed a new 132/33kV sub-station in Loitoktok, Kajiado County, aimed at enhancing stable and reliable power supply to Merrueshi, Loitoktok towns, and surrounding areas.

The project includes an extension of the existing 132/33kV sub-station in Sultan Hamud, Makueni County.

KETRACO Managing Director, John Mativo, noted that the previous 33kV power line was insufficient and unreliable, but the energization of this new sub-station will significantly improve power supply to Kajiado County.

The area also has potential for wind and solar power generation, contributing to a more balanced energy mix and sustainable supply.

The project, financed by the EXIM Bank of China and the Government of Kenya, also brings local benefits, including employment opportunities and increased revenue.

Industries such as the National Cement Company and the Makueni Fruit Processing Plant, as well as the tourism sector, will see significant advantages from the improved power infrastructure.

As part of the Kenya Power Transmission Expansion Project (KPTEP), the project is being executed by China Aerospace Construction Group Ltd.

The Kenyan government aims to increase rural access to electricity from the current 4 percent to 40 percent by 2030, with plans to construct additional transmission lines and upgrade existing infrastructure to meet this goal.