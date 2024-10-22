Somalia: Resignations Shake Somali Football Federation Over Bias Allegations of Corruption and Mismanagement

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) has been hit by a wave of resignations from key international referees, sparking controversy over allegations of interference, regional bias, corruption and governance failures.

Among those resigned include seasoned referees, including the long-serving referee Mohamed Nur Muhudin, who has stepped down this week accusing the Somali Football Federation of meddling in the management of refereeing decisions, particularly in high-profile regional tournaments.

In addition to Mohamed Nur Muhudin, Hassan Hagi, known as Hassan Baarri, have also stepped down.

The referees accused the President of the Somali Football Federation, Ali Shiine, and the Federation's Secretary, Yusuf Muhudin Ahmed of engaging in unethical practices and conduct unbecoming of the sport. He alleged that they are involved in nepotism, favouritism, and the manipulation of votes within football clubs.

The Somali football community's integrity has suffered a significant blow due to widespread allegations of corruption, much of which has been attributed to Ali Shiino, the Chairman of the Somali Football Federation They have also alleged that he has pressured referees to favour specific leagues and regional teams, using threats of revoking their sports rights as leverage.

The primary factors contributing to the tarnished reputation of football in Somalia include bribery, clan favouritism, and the failure to distribute FIFA-designated bonuses to players and referees, with claims that these funds have been siphoned for personal gain.

Departure Stir Up Scandal

Mohamed Nur Muhudin, who resigned after 12 years as an international referee, didn't hold back in his criticism of the Federation. In a resignation letter dated 15 October 2024, he condemned what he described as "unfair practices and favouritism" within the SFF's Referees Committee. Highlighting that referees were not being given fair opportunities and decisions were being influenced by personal interests.

One particularly damning incident occurred ahead of the 2024 match between Hirshabelle and Banadir Regional teams. Muhudin claims SFF President Ali Shiine personally favoured Hirshabelle players, the region where SFF chair hails from.

"We are Hirshabellas," implying that he (Muhudin) should favour his home region, Hirshabelle, during the game.

"He said it with a laugh, but the message was clear," Muhudin revealed. "It was more than just a joke--it was a form of dictating how the game should go."

SFF Defends Itself: 'Standards Must Be Met'

The SFF, however, has come out in defence of its actions, insisting that the referees who resigned were not unfairly treated but simply failed to meet the required international standards. The Federation highlighted that refereeing positions are contested annually and must be earned through consistent performance.

Members of Referee Committee for the SFF defended themselves saying: "It's a competitive process. Those who do not qualify simply do not cut. This is how it works in international football, and we are no different."

But the Federation's defence has done little to quell the growing frustration among referees. Mohamed Nur Muhudin, along with his colleagues, argue that their resignations are a direct result of biased management, and corruption, but not their performance on the field.

Regional Bias and Leadership Criticism

The allegations of regional bias have raised concerns about the integrity of Somali football competitions. Referees like Muhudin fear that the pressure to favour certain regions threatens the fairness of matches. The conversation between Ali Shiine and Muhudin, in particular, has sparked outrage among Somali football stakeholders.

"It's unacceptable for the president of the Federation to be making these kinds of comments, even in jest," said a football insider. "When referees feel they are being influenced, it undermines the entire system."

The growing criticism extends beyond refereeing issues. Mohamed Nur Muhudin mentioned during a televised interview that there is "no relationship whatsoever" between the SFF and Somalia's Ministry of Sports and Youth. This revelation further highlights the leadership crisis within the Federation, with key stakeholders operating in isolation and failing to coordinate on the development of the sport.

Consequences for Somali Football

The fallout from these resignations and allegations could have far-reaching consequences for Somali football. Regional tournaments, which are vital for nurturing talent and fostering unity, are now tainted by perceptions of bias, corruption and mismanagement.

"If referees are being pressured to favour their own regions, what does that mean for the integrity of the competitions?" one analyst asked. "This is more than just an internal dispute--it could have a lasting impact on the credibility of the sport."

For players and fans alike, the idea that refereeing decisions might be influenced by personal or regional interests is a troubling one. It risks alienating teams and discouraging young talent from participating in what are supposed to be fair and transparent competitions.

The Path Forward: Calls for Reform

As the scandal continues to unfold, there are increasing calls for reform within the SFF. Many are urging for an independent review of the refereeing process and greater transparency in the Federation's operations. Referees and players alike are calling for a system where merit, not regional loyalty, is the key criterion for decision-making.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Soccer Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The SFF needs to clean up its act," said the former referee. "If they don't, they'll lose the trust of everyone involved in Somali football."

In addition to refereeing reforms, there must be growing pressure for the SFF to rebuild its relationship with the Ministry of Sports and Youth. The lack of coordination between the two bodies is seen as a major stumbling block for the development of football in Somalia.

"If the Federation and the Ministry aren't working together, then how can we expect Somali football to move forward?" asked Mohamed Nur Muhudin. "There needs to be proper oversight, proper accountability, and a commitment to fairness."

A Moment of Reckoning for the SFF

The resignations of Mohamed Nur Muhudin and his fellow referees mark a critical moment for the Somali Football Federation. The allegations of bias, personal interference, and a lack of transparency are damaging the sport's reputation both at home and internationally.

For the SFF, this could be a defining moment. The choices it makes now--whether to embrace reform or continue on its current path--will determine the future of Somali football. If the Federation can rise to the challenge, address the issues of governance and rebuild trust, Somali football could emerge stronger. If not, it risks further alienation and a deeper crisis in leadership.