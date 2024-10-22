Somalia: Somali President to Meet Kenyan Counterpart to Discuss Security Transition and Bilateral Ties

22 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Nairobi on Monday for high-level discussions with Kenyan President William Ruto, focusing on security transition and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

This visit is part of President Mohamud's regional tour, aimed at engaging with nations contributing to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is set to conclude its operations by December 2024.

The talks come at a critical time as Somalia prepares to withdraw ATMIS forces and introduce the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in 2025. AUSSOM will deploy approximately 11,000 troops, focusing on urban and infrastructure security, while Somali forces take the lead in national defense.

During their meeting, expected to bolster security coordination and address regional challenges, Presidents Mohamud and Ruto are likely to discuss strategies for combating terrorism, particularly the threat posed by al-Shabaab, which has historically affected both nations. The dialogue will explore ways to strengthen their partnership in peacekeeping efforts and economic cooperation.

This visit follows similar engagements by President Mohamud with leaders from Uganda, Burundi, and Djibouti, underlining Somalia's commitment to a smooth transition in security responsibilities. The discussions with President Ruto are seen as pivotal for regional stability and reflect Kenya's significant role in East African peace and security initiatives.

President Ruto, who has previously hosted President Mohamud, emphasizes the fruitful collaboration between Kenya and Somalia, highlighting their shared interests in regional peace and economic development. The outcome of these talks could set the stage for deeper integration and cooperation in security and development across East Africa.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.