Somalia: Somali President to Meet Kenyan Counterpart to Discuss Security Transition and Bilateral Ties

Nairobi, Kenya — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Nairobi on Monday for high-level discussions with Kenyan President William Ruto, focusing on security transition and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

This visit is part of President Mohamud's regional tour, aimed at engaging with nations contributing to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is set to conclude its operations by December 2024.

The talks come at a critical time as Somalia prepares to withdraw ATMIS forces and introduce the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in 2025. AUSSOM will deploy approximately 11,000 troops, focusing on urban and infrastructure security, while Somali forces take the lead in national defense.

During their meeting, expected to bolster security coordination and address regional challenges, Presidents Mohamud and Ruto are likely to discuss strategies for combating terrorism, particularly the threat posed by al-Shabaab, which has historically affected both nations. The dialogue will explore ways to strengthen their partnership in peacekeeping efforts and economic cooperation.

This visit follows similar engagements by President Mohamud with leaders from Uganda, Burundi, and Djibouti, underlining Somalia's commitment to a smooth transition in security responsibilities. The discussions with President Ruto are seen as pivotal for regional stability and reflect Kenya's significant role in East African peace and security initiatives.

President Ruto, who has previously hosted President Mohamud, emphasizes the fruitful collaboration between Kenya and Somalia, highlighting their shared interests in regional peace and economic development. The outcome of these talks could set the stage for deeper integration and cooperation in security and development across East Africa.