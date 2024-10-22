Kenya: Gachagua Summoned By DCI Over Assassination Allegations Against President Ruto, NIS

Nairobi — Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has found himself in trouble after accusing President William Ruto and the National Intelligence Service of plotting to assassinate him.

Gachagua made the claims on Sunday when he was discharged from the Karen Hospital where he was admitted last week when he fell ill hours to the Senate vote that approved an earlier vote by the National Assembly to send him home.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The president wants to take me down the same path President Daniel Arap Moi took with Kenneth Matiba. He pushed Matiba to the point of getting a stroke and eventually dying," Gachagua claimed, expressing fear that Ruto was similarly trying to "cripple" him.

He recalled instances where NIS agents allegedly attempted to assassinate him twice when he was in office.

"I want to tell the people of Kenya that I do not feel safe," Gachagua stated.

He recounted the first incident, which reportedly occurred on August 30 in Kisumu, where undercover security agents allegedly entered his hotel room.

"They bugged my room, and one of them tried to poison my food, but we detected it and escaped the scheme," he claimed. "I was supposed to be killed through poisoning."

Gachagua further alleged a second attempt on his life just days later, on September 30 in Nyeri, during a meeting with the Kikuyu Council of Elders.

"Another team from the National Intelligence Service tried to poison food meant for me and the elders," he said.

"After these two attempts, I reported the matter to NIS and asked the officers assigned to me to leave because I did not feel safe."

Gachagua who is fighting his removal as Deputy President in court claimedt his impeachment finalised on Thursday followed the failed assassination attempts.

"After the two attempts to assassinate me failed, that is when this impeachment motion was hatched," Gachagua asserted.

He also said that the withdrawal of his security detail while in the hospital has left him vulnerable.

Gachagua told reportters NIS officers lurked around the hospital during his time there.

"Officers from the NIS have been hovering in every room, in every compound here," Gachagua said, noting that he had to call his wife and children to stay in his hospital room out of fear for his safety.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expressing frustration and disappointment, Gachagua made a personal plea to President William Ruto: "I helped you become president. Leave me and my children alone. Do whatever you want, but let me live, let me look after my children."

He also accused the President of orchestrating his downfall and likened his situation to that of the late politician Kenneth Matiba, who suffered a stroke after enduring political persecution under the Moi regime.

"The president wants to take me down the same path President Daniel Arap Moi took with Kenneth Matiba. He pushed Matiba to the point of getting a stroke and eventually dying," Gachagua claimed, expressing fear that Ruto was similarly trying to "cripple" him.

Additionally, Gachagua lamented the apparent eagerness of some government officials to see him incapacitated or dead.

"I hear many of his people were calling here [in the hospital], asking whether I was dead, whether I would survive, whether I would recover. They were celebrating. It's the most unfortunate thing that has ever happened in this country."

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts