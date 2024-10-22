Kenya: Starlets Determined to Exit U-17 World Cup On High After Losses to England, North Korea

Nairobi — National Under 17 girls' football team player Valerie Nekesa says they are keen to close out their World Cup campaign with a win against Mexico in their ultimate Group C fixture in the Dominican Republic on Thursday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nekesa says the Junior Starlets are determined to go out fighting, having lost their first two matches against England and North Korea.

"The past two games have been very difficult for us although we have given our all. Our game against Mexico will be very crucial for us. We are determined to come away with a win and get all the three points so that we don't go back home empty handed," the diminutive attacker said.

The girls began their maiden World Cup campaign with a 2-0 loss to England on Friday before going down 3-0 to North Korea on Sunday.

The North Americans have not fared any better either, earning a 4-1 whooping by North Korea in their opener before suffering a 4-2 thrashing at the hands of the English.

Thursday's match, therefore, promises to be cutthroat as both sides seek to salvage some pride with victory.

Echoing her teammate's sentiments, Starlets midfielder Marion Serenge says 'kufa nayo' (no retreat, no surrender) is the buzzword ringing in their minds ahead of the fixture.

"Considering it is our last match, we are going to give our best...kukufa nayo (give our all whether do or die. My call on Kenyans is to continue rallying behind us and we will not disappoint you. Our aim is to not finish last in our group and not to exit the competition without scoring a single goal," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer World Cup By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regardless of the outcome, Starlets can hold their heads high in the fact that they made history as the first Kenyan football team to feature at a World Cup at any level.

The only way forward is up for the players who will be undoubtedly looking to play at many more international tournaments in the future.

Looking back to the journey, Serenge described it as exhilarating.

"The journey has been undoubtedly tough but we have given it our all and learned a lot of things along the way. We have been applying everything the coach has taught us and that has enabled us to come this far," she said.

Platform for exposure

Speaking at the same time, the team's skipper Elizabeth Ochaka says the tournament has been vantage for many of them to be scouted.

The Mexico game, from her perspective, is another chance for them to showcase their talents to scouts who will be in the stands.

"It will be a good opportunity for us to showcase our talents...it's not that we are not talented but just that there are certain aspects we may be lacking. We know that there are some of us who may be scouted so we will give our all," the Kenya Police Bullets defender said.

Ochaka bemoans Starlets' misfortunes on the pitch thus far but is nonetheless proud of the team for having made it to the grand stage.

"Making it to the World Cup is not easy. We have been competing with teams who have been competing at this tournament for years compared to us who are debutants. We have given our all and we should be proud of that," she said.

Coach Mildred Cheche's charges arrived in Santo Domingo on Monday in readiness for Thursday's test.