Kenya: COP29 Presidency Publishes Final Texts of Declarations and Pledges for Upcoming UN Climate Summit

The COP29 Presidency has published the final texts of nine Declarations and Pledges, forming a key part of its Action Agenda for the upcoming UN climate summit in Baku this November. These documents outline pathways for global actors to collaborate and commit to enhanced climate ambition across critical areas.

First introduced in an open letter to Parties and Constituencies in September, the Action Agenda comprises a range of initiatives designed to complement the formal UNFCCC negotiation process. While not officially part of the negotiations, these Declarations and Pledges aim to accelerate climate action across all sectors of society.

With the final texts now available, both government and non-government stakeholders are invited to endorse them. These documents will be formally launched during the COP29 climate summit.

The finalized texts, developed after public consultation, include:

COP29 Truce Appeal

COP29 Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge

COP29 Green Energy Zones and Corridors Pledge

COP29 Hydrogen Declaration

COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action

COP29 Declaration on Reducing Methane from Organic Waste

COP29 Multisectoral Actions Pathways (MAP) Declaration to Resilient and Healthy Cities

COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Action in Tourism

COP29 Declaration on Water for Climate Action

The COP29 Truce Appeal has already garnered significant backing from 127 countries and nearly 1,100 non-state actors. This appeal calls for a pause in conflicts during the summit to reduce emissions from military activities and foster global peace.

These Declarations and Pledges reflect the COP29 Presidency's commitment to enhancing ambition across key climate pillars. They provide an opportunity for governments to integrate sector-specific targets into national climate plans and for stakeholders to agree on principles that strengthen collective efforts against climate change.

In addition to these texts, the COP29 Presidency will unveil a programme of hosted events at the summit, facilitating thematic discussions and serving as platforms for launching the declarations.

COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev emphasized the importance of these documents in driving climate progress. "These Declarations and Pledges are essential tools to accelerate climate action. They send strong market signals, guide financial flows, and encourage shared responsibility. I urge all parties and non-state actors to endorse these documents and help build momentum ahead of COP29," he said.

He added, "The final texts reflect the valuable input from a diverse range of stakeholders, demonstrating the importance of inclusive, transparent processes in tackling the climate crisis. We are particularly heartened by the early support for the COP Truce Appeal, underscoring the link between climate action and global peace."

These initiatives are intended to complement, not replace, the formal UNFCCC negotiations. They offer additional avenues for action, particularly for non-state actors who play a crucial role in the global climate response.

The COP29 Presidency encourages stakeholders to review and consider endorsing these initiatives, which collectively aim to accelerate progress towards the goals of the Paris Agreement.

