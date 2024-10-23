Sudanese Students in Egypt Face School Closures Ahead of Exams

Cairo / Aswan — Nearly 20,000 Sudanese students are confronting an uncertain future with the Sudanese Certificate exams looming on 28 December, according to recent reports from Radio Dabanga. Schools in Egypt that offer the Sudanese curriculum have been closed since June, leaving families increasingly anxious about their children's education.

Egyptian authorities shut down the schools, citing non-compliance with regulations, despite many being officially licensed. For over three months, there has been no resolution to the closures, exacerbating the fears of Sudanese families who are already living in difficult circumstances. Many arrived in Egypt illegally, making it nearly impossible to enrol their children in local schools due to the lack of proper documentation.

In late June, families with children enrolled in Sudanese schools in Cairo were notified that studies would be suspended due to an Egyptian government mandate. Schools were required to adjust their operations to comply with local regulations.

This move is seen as part of broader cultural measures by Egyptian authorities, reflecting tensions around the Sudanese presence in Egypt. Alternatives for displaced families, such as enrolling in Islamic or international schools, are either complex or too costly, raising concerns about the future of Sudanese students in Egypt.

Government response

The Sudanese Embassy's Cultural Chancellery in Cairo has not received any official updates from the Sudanese Ministry of Education regarding the academic calendar. Last week, the Chancellery confirmed that the Egyptian educational authorities have not allowed the Sudanese schools to resume operations.

Sudan's Minister of Education-designate, Dr Ahmed Khalifa, announced that a delegation from the ministry would soon visit Cairo to address the issue. He reiterated the ministry's commitment to resolving the crisis within the framework of Egypt's educational standards.

Ambassador Ali Youssef, head of the Popular Initiative to Strengthen Sudanese-Egyptian Relations, has reportedly appealed to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to allow Sudanese schools to operate for one more year to avoid harming the students' future.

Families' struggles

In Aswan, Sudanese refugee Ansaf Abdallah expressed the deep concern felt by families. She described the closure of Sudanese schools as a significant threat to their children's future, calling education a fundamental right guaranteed by the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are living in a state of tension," she told Radio Dabanga. Abdallah hopes the closures are not permanent and urged authorities to allow schools to reopen to ease the psychological strain on students and parents alike.

'Calls for action'

Sudanese teacher Ismail Sharif criticised the lack of clarity from both the Sudanese Embassy and Egyptian authorities regarding the steps needed to reopen the schools. He urged transparency, asking the Egyptian government to clearly outline the requirements needed for schools to meet compliance.

Sharif acknowledged that some schools may not meet Egyptian standards, but he argued that closing all schools based on the shortcomings of a few is unjust.

He proposed that a joint committee, including officials from the Sudanese Ministry of Education, the embassy, and Egyptian authorities, should assess the schools and close only those that fail to meet minimum safety and educational standards.

Sharif also appealed to international organisations, such as UNICEF and UNESCO, to play a more active role in resolving the crisis, given the impact on vulnerable Sudanese children.

The closure of Sudanese schools in Egypt continues to pose serious challenges for displaced families. The combination of legal, financial, and bureaucratic obstacles is threatening the educational future of thousands of Sudanese students, many of whom fled the war and face additional hardships.