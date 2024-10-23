Sudan: Investigations Intensify After Russian-Crewed Plane Downed in Darfur

El Mahla / Khartoum — The Russian embassy in Khartoum is collaborating with Sudanese authorities to investigate the recent downing of a cargo plane in the El Malha area of North Darfur yesterday, reportedly carrying Russian crew members. Reports indicate that all members of the plane's crew, including three Sudan nationals and two Russians were killed in the crash. Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the aircraft's mission and whether it was shot down by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF are offering differing accounts, leaving the true details of the crash, its purpose, origins, and how it happened unclear. This latest incident adds further complexity to the ongoing conflict between the warring sides.

The Russian embassy in Sudan confirmed yesterday that it was investigating the possible downing of a Russian-made Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane in Darfur.

According to military sources, the aircraft was en route to deliver equipment and medical supplies to the city of El-Fasher, in North Darfur. However, the RSF has claimed responsibility for shooting down the plane, accusing it of bombing civilians.

Some sources indicate that the crash might have resulted from a technical fault or mistaken targeting, especially considering the aircraft's reported ties to an airline associated with the United Arab Emirates.

Footage released by RSF soldiers purportedly shows the wreckage of the plane, as well as Russian passports and identification documents of the crew. These documents, if authentic, raise questions about the extent of external involvement in Sudan's ongoing conflict.

The RSF also claimed to have secured the plane's black box, which it says contains crucial information about the aircraft's mission.

El Basha Tebeig, an advisor to RSF Commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, shared circulating footage on his official X account (formerly Twitter), suggesting it was an Egyptian aircraft and launching a tirade of insults directed at the SAF. Notably, he referenced the recent defection of senior RSF commander Abu Agla Keikil in his remarks.

Confusion surrounds the aircraft's type, but reports indicate it was likely an Ilyushin Il-76, commonly used for cargo and military transport. The RSF initially reported the aircraft as an Egyptian military Antonov, fuelling speculation about Egypt's alleged involvement in the conflict, which Egyptian authorities have consistently denied.