Zimbabwe: Security Guard Accused of Burning Down Mbare Musika Denied Bail

A security guard who was arrested last week on allegations of burning down Mbare Musika two weeks ago has been denied bail by a Mbare magistrate.

Action Chakauya (35) was denied bail due to the gravity of his offense.

Property and wares worth over US$5 million were destroyed in the fire.

The presiding magistrate Artwell Sanyatwa remanded him to November 11 for his routine remand awaiting trial.

Chakauya is charged with negligently causing serious property damage.

The State alleges that his colleagues who were on duty that night saw him starting the fire which later spread destroying everything

"On the 8th day of October 2024 at around 2100 hours, Chakauya who is a security guard manning premises opposite Mbare Musika retail market set a fire at one of the main entrances to the Mbare Musika Retail Market close to the precast durawall outside the market in full view of other security guards who were on duty inside the Mbare Musika Retail market.

"As he was warming himself the fire broke out and burnt the Mbare Musika Retail market to ashes," the State alleged.

He is yet to plead to the charges.