Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Politburo Members Sign Anti-Sanctions Petition

Senior Reporter

Zanu PF Politburo members have signed an anti-sanctions petition meant to register the country's resentment of the illegal embargoes imposed on the country by Western countries.

The petition, signed at Zanu PF Headquarters this afternoon, is set to be submitted to the United States Embassy in Harare as a precursor to the Sadc initiated Anti-Sanctions Day held on October 25 every year.

President Mnangagwa, who is the Sadc chairperson, is expected to deliver an address in Bulawayo this Friday as part of the Anti-Sanction Day commemorations.

Tuesday's event was organised by Citizens Against Economic Sanctions, a pressure group that is pushing for the removal of the illegal sanctions.

The organisation's executive director, Mr Martin Zharare said they will deliver the signed petition to the US Embassy in Harare as a way to register the country's disapproval of the illegal embargo.