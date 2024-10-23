South Africa: Siya and Rachel Kolisi End Their Marriage - South African News Briefs - October 23, 2024

Springbok Rugby Player Siya Kolisi and Wife Rachel Announce Separation

Siya Kolisi, a prominent Springbok rugby player, and his wife Rachel have jointly announced their decision to end their marriage, reports IOL. In their official social media platforms, they said the decision was made with "love, respect, and mutual understanding" as they believe it is the best way forward. "Although our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain close friends and committed co-parents, ensuring our children continue to receive the same love and care," the statement read. They also reassured the public that their collaboration on their foundation, a project deeply meaningful to them, will continue. Siya and Rachel were married on August 13, 2016, and share two children. They also adopted Siya’s younger half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, in 2014.

City of Johannesburg to Gradually Close Spaza Shops Amid Safety Concerns

The City of Johannesburg has outlined a phased plan to shut down spaza shops across the metro, reports EWN. This decision follows an inspection by the City’s Health and Safety Department at Devland Cash and Carry, a wholesaler in Soweto, after the tragic deaths of six children who allegedly consumed snacks from a local spaza shop. The implicated shop is believed to have sourced its stock from a nearby wholesaler. With only 33 inspectors available for Soweto, the scale of closing all spaza shops in the region is daunting. MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku remains confident that a systematic approach will ensure compliance, starting with areas like Soweto where spaza shops are concentrated. However, Tshwaku’s plan conflicts with that of the provincial MEC for Economic Development and Finance, Lebogang Maile, who argues that there is no straightforward or legal way to close all spaza shops, compliant or not.

Heavy Rains Devastate Eastern Cape, One Fatality Confirmed

Severe and unrelenting rains have caused widespread destruction in parts of the Eastern Cape, leaving one person dead and thousands displaced, reports EWN. Nelson Mandela Bay has been hit hardest, with homes, roads, and bridges flooded. Some motorists found themselves stranded as authorities struggled to respond to the overwhelming impact. The South African Weather Service has issued a level 6 warning for disruptive rain in the region. Many residents have been left without shelter, and some remain trapped in their homes as floodwaters continue to rise. Additionally, large parts of the metro are without power due to rain-induced outages. The municipality has deployed disaster response teams, though reaching the most severely affected areas may take time.

