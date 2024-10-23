South Africa: Cosatu Gauteng Welcomes the Call for Increased Health Inspections At Spaza Shops

22 October 2024
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Gauteng welcomes the call by MEC for Finance Lebogang Maile for increased health inspections of spaza shops in the province.

This has been COSATU's call as we noted with concern the increasing number of children affected by poisoned foodstuff sold at spaza shops, more critically the fatalities hence the urgent need for inspections of these informal shops.

The Federation is further dismayed by the long periods it takes to finalise investigations as it is imperative to determine the source of alleged contamination in the shortest time possible to avoid reoccurrence at all costs. In view of this, we call for a multidisciplinary specialised tribunal that is inclusive of the African Diaspora Forum, South African Police Service, the departments of Employment and Labour, Health, Home Affairs and Economic Development to investigate the source of the current poisonous foodstuff sold by spaza shops across Gauteng.

COSATU Gauteng also calls on the Gauteng Provincial Government to remodel the business process and licensing of spaza shop as part of enhancing the revitalisation of the township economy for the benefit of South African owned spaza shops. It is our firm view that 90% of spaza shops should be owned by South Africans.

