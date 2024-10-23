Ethiopia: Police Detain 33 for Alleged Theft Amid Merkato Fire - Nine Injured in Blaze

Addis Abeba — The Addis Abeba Police announced on Tuesday the detention of 33 individuals for alleged thefts committed during a fire that erupted in the Shema Tera area of Merkato, the city's largest market.

The police reported that the fire, which occurred on the evening of 21 October 2024, resulted in significant damage to properties within the market and its surroundings. The city police noted that it is working with the Federal Police's forensic investigation team to "determine the cause of the fire."

The police stated that seven people sustained minor injuries, while two others suffered more serious harm due to the fire.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told Addis Standard that the fire erupted around 7:00 PM in the Shema Tera area of Merkato and continued to spread gradually. "Some people say it was caused by a stove, but the exact cause is still unknown. After that, it kept spreading," the witness stated.

According to the account, many individuals lost their property as the fire, which lasted until 11:00 PM, damaged various businesses, including shoe stores, plastic goods shops, traditional clothing outlets, and banks.

The witness emphasized that during the chaos, some individuals took advantage of the situation, looting goods from affected shops. "Many people were seen trying to take items that didn't belong to them, under the guise of salvaging property," the witness added.

Addis Standard was present in the area this afternoon and observed firefighters still at the scene, with visible smoke and occasional flare-ups of small fires.

Several police officers were seen barricading the affected area, while those who had lost their belongings were also present.

The police stated in its announcement, "To prevent further harm and criminal activities, we coordinated efforts with the Federal Police, Defense Forces, the Republican Guard, National Intelligence and Security Service, city officials, and Ethiopian Airlines."

The police also expressed appreciation for the support from the community and security forces in managing the situation. "We will inform the public of the investigation's findings once it is complete," the statement added.

In a statement yesterday, Addis Abeba Mayor Adanech Abiebie expressed deep sorrow, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the destruction caused to property."